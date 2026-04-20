JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key Out, Result Next

JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026 today. The final answer key is prepared based on the challenges raised against the provisional answer key after thorough evaluation by the subject experts. Candidates must note that the NTA's decision on the objections raised are final, and there will be no re-evaluation of the final answer keys. The JEE Main 2026 result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared on the NTA website.

With the display of the final answer key 2026, the exam conducting body will declare the JEE Main Session 2 result soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can estimate their raw scores using the answer keys till the final results are out. According to the official marking scheme of the JEE Main exam, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

According to the official notification, the NTA scores and rank of all candidates who appeared in Session 1 as well as in Session 2 for JEE Main 2026 will be declared on the NTA website. This will comprise the NTA scores obtained by the candidate in Session 1, the NTA scores obtained in Session 2, and the best of the two total NTA scores for those who appeared in both sessions.

The exam conducting body will also release the status of those candidates who qualify for appearing in the JEE Advanced 2026 along with declaration of the final result.