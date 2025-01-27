JEE Main 2025 Session 1 To Resume Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will resume the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination in the next three days can download their admit cards from the official website.

The JEE Main Session 1, 2025, commenced on January 22, 23, and 24. The next set of exams will be conducted on January 28 and 29 (Paper 1) and January 30 (Paper 2: BArch/BPlanning).

Guidelines For Candidates



Reporting to the exam centre: Candidates must reach the exam venue at the reporting time specified on their admit cards. Late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances once the gates are closed.

Pre-Exam Formalities: Upon arrival, candidates are required to complete pre-exam formalities, including mandatory frisking.

Documents To Carry

Candidates should bring the following documents to the exam centre:

The JEE Main admit card (all pages, printed on A4-sized paper, preferably in colour).

A passport-sized photograph identical to the one uploaded during the application process.

A valid, original photo identification card.

Additional documents mentioned on the admit card (e.g., PwD or scribe certificates, if applicable).

Prohibited Items

Candidates are prohibited from carrying restricted items inside the exam hall. They must arrange for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as storage facilities may not be available at all exam centres.

Change In Ayodhya Exam Centre



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in the examination venue for candidates scheduled to appear in JEE Main 2025 Session I on January 28, 29, and 30 in Ayodhya. The exam will now be held at SRS Digital Institute, MIG-35, Kaushalpuri Colony, Phase-2, Ayodhya, instead of the original venue: Institute for Advanced Computer Technology, 21/03/44/03, Behind Choti Devkali Mandir, Tulsi Nagar, Ayodhya, Faizabad, UP-224723.

This change was made due to the ongoing Mahakumbh event in Ayodhya, which has led to significant gatherings near Ram Path and the River Saryu, making access to the original venue challenging.

key instructions

The candidate must enter the required details in the attendance sheet in legible handwriting. They should put their signature, and left-hand thumb impression and paste the photograph at the appropriate place during the examination. They should ensure that their left-hand impression is clear and not smudged.

Candidates may also note that the examination will be computer-based and hence they should familiarise themselves.

The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject/medium indicated in the admit card. In case, the subject/medium of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject/medium, the same may be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned.

For the drawing test-part III of BArch, the candidate must bring their own Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers, and Colour Pencils or Crayons. The candidates are not allowed to use watercolours on the drawing sheet.

Candidates are not allowed to carry an instrument/ geometry/ pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper/ stationery/ textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone/earphones/ microphone/ pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the examination hall/room.

Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like bananas/apples/oranges) and transparent water bottles to the examination hall/room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwiches, etc.

Apart from the biometric attendance and frisking at entry, if a candidate goes for bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.

Blank paper sheets for rough work of A4 size will be provided in the examination hall/room.

Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of each of the sheets and must drop the sheet/s in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the examination hall/room.

Failure to do so may result in a non-evaluation of your answers.

A duly filled-in admit card must be dropped in the designated dropbox while leaving the examination hall/room. Failures to do so may result in a non-evaluation of your answers.

The candidates are advised to read the subject-specific instructions (Annexure 1) and general Instructions carefully, mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same.

Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the admit Card and the information bulletin.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.