Check Registration Dates And Revised Syllabus For Engineering Entrance Exam

Engineering Entrance Exam.

The National Testing Agency has started the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) for the academic year 2024-25. The exam for the upcoming session will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 will be held in January 2024 and session 2 will be conducted in April 2024.

The exams for the Session 1 have been scheduled between January 24 and February 1.

The online registrations for the Session 1 exam began on November 1 and will conclude till November 30, 2023. The application fees can be submitted by debit, credit, net-banking and UPI by November 30, 2023.

The exam centres will be released in the second week of January. The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website three days before the exams.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other engineering colleges.

The syllabus for the JEE Main 2024 exam is as follows-

Mathematics

Sets, Relations And Functions

Complex Numbers And Quadratic Equations

Matrices And Determinants

Permutations And Combinations

Binomial Theorem And Its Simple Applications

Sequence And Series

Limit, Continuity, And Differentiability

Integral Calculas

Differential Equations

Co-ordinate Geometry

Vector Algebra

Statistics And Probability

Trigonometry

Physics

Physics And Measurement

Kinematics

Laws Of Motion

Gravitation

Thermodynamics

Oscillations And Waves

Electrostatics

Magnetic Effects Of Current And Magnetism

Electronic Devices

Atoms And Nuclei

Dual Nature Of Matter And Radiation

Optics

Chemistry

Some Basic Concepts In Chemistry

Atomic Structure

Chemical Bonding And Molecular Structure

Chemical Thermodynamics

Redox Reactions And Electrochemistry

Classification Of Elements And Periodicity In Properties

Purification And Characterisation Of Organic Compounds

Hydrocarbons

Biomolecules

Principles Related To Practical Chemistry

Chemical Kinetics



The complete list of the syllabus is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency.