Check Registration Dates And Revised Syllabus For Engineering Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency has started the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) for the academic year 2024-25. The exam for the upcoming session will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 will be held in January 2024 and session 2 will be conducted in April 2024.
The exams for the Session 1 have been scheduled between January 24 and February 1.
The online registrations for the Session 1 exam began on November 1 and will conclude till November 30, 2023. The application fees can be submitted by debit, credit, net-banking and UPI by November 30, 2023.
The exam centres will be released in the second week of January. The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website three days before the exams.
The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other engineering colleges.
The syllabus for the JEE Main 2024 exam is as follows-
Mathematics
Sets, Relations And Functions
Complex Numbers And Quadratic Equations
Matrices And Determinants
Permutations And Combinations
Binomial Theorem And Its Simple Applications
Sequence And Series
Limit, Continuity, And Differentiability
Integral Calculas
Differential Equations
Co-ordinate Geometry
Vector Algebra
Statistics And Probability
Trigonometry
Physics
Physics And Measurement
Kinematics
Laws Of Motion
Gravitation
Thermodynamics
Oscillations And Waves
Electrostatics
Magnetic Effects Of Current And Magnetism
Electronic Devices
Atoms And Nuclei
Dual Nature Of Matter And Radiation
Optics
Chemistry
Some Basic Concepts In Chemistry
Atomic Structure
Chemical Bonding And Molecular Structure
Chemical Thermodynamics
Redox Reactions And Electrochemistry
Classification Of Elements And Periodicity In Properties
Purification And Characterisation Of Organic Compounds
Hydrocarbons
Biomolecules
Principles Related To Practical Chemistry
Chemical Kinetics
The complete list of the syllabus is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency.