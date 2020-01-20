NTA Releases Final Answer Key For January JEE Main 2020

JEE Main January 2020 final answer key released on official website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main January 2020 exam. NTA had held the January edition of JEE Main 2020 exam from January 6 to January 9. The agency, then, released the JEE Main result within 8 days, a record of sorts.

NTA held Paper II and Paper III exams on January 6. Paper II was meant for admission to B.Arch. courses, and Paper III was meant for admission to B.Planning courses.

The examination for Paper I was held from January 7 to January 9 in two shifts. Paper I was meant for admission to B.E. or B.Tech. courses. The final answer key has been released for Paper I.

JEE Main January 2020 Final Answer Key Here

The answer key has question ID and the corresponding option ID for the correct answer. Answers have been provided for numerical questions too.

Students can download the final answer key either from the NTA website, 'nta.nic.in', or from JEE Main website, 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'.

The result for JEE Main January 2020 exam was released on January 17. This time around 9 students have managed to score 100 percentile.

NTA has switched to normalization through percentile method to calculate scores of candidates in order to account for any difference in the difficulty level of the question paper in different shifts.

NTA will now hold the second edition of JEE Main 2020 in April. The April exam will be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020. Irrespective of whether a student appeared in the January JEE Main or not, any student who fulfils the eligibility criteria for the JEE Main exam can appear in the April session of the exam.

Students who end up appearing for both January and April JEE Main exams, will be ranked on the basis of the better of the two scores.

