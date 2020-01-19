JEE Main January 2020 Result Announced; What's Next

JEE Main January 2020 result has been announced and 9 students scored 100 percentile

National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result for JEE Main January 2020 on January 17. The result was announced within 8 days of concluding the examination. This time around 9 students have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main exam. However, this is not the end. NTA will hold JEE Main examination again in April 2020.

NTA introduced the concept of holding JEE Main exam twice a year with the aim to reduce stress among students and provide a second chance to students who may end up performing poorly despite talent and preparation due to any factor.

The second JEE Main exam will be held in April. The April JEE Main exam is for students who did not appear for the January JEE Main exam, or who appeared for the exam but are not satisfied with their scores. The ranks of students will be announced once the result for April exam is announced.

The registration for April JEE Main exam will begin on February 7 and conclude on March 7, 2020. The admit cards will be released on March 16 and computer-based examination will be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020. The exam pattern will remain exactly the same as in January JEE Main.

For students who appear in the both the exams, the better of the two scores will be considered for ranking and counselling.

