JEE Main January 2020 Application Ends Today

JEE Main 2020 application for January exam ends today

JEE Main 2020 application process, for exam which will be held in January, will close today. The JEE Main 2020 application process will conclude at 11:50 pm today. Applicants will be able to pay application fee till October 1, 2019. The application fee can be paid through Credit card/Debit card/Net banking/UPI and PAYTM. The January session of the JEE Main exam will be conducted between January 6 to January 11, 2020. National Testing Agency, which conducts the JEE Main exam, has changed the exam pattern this year and has introduced a separate paper for entrance to B.Planning course.

Earlier, there was a single paper for B.Arch. and B.Planning. With the addition of the new paper, there are now three papers in JEE Main exam. Paper I is for candidates who wish to take admission in BE or B.Tech. program, Paper II is for B.Arch., and Paper III is for B.Planning.

The JEE Main question paper will be available in English, Hindi, or Gujarati. Candidates filling the application form should note that they have to choose the medium of the question paper at the time of application.

For students opting Hindi or Gujarati as the medium of the question paper, the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi/Gujarati, and English. However, for correctness of the questions in all the question papers, the English version will be taken as final.

After the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to correct any wrong particular in their JEE Main application form from October 11 to October 17, 2019.

