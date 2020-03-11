JEE Main 2020 Application Process For April Exam Concludes Tomorrow

JEE Main April 2020 application process will conclude tomorrow

JEE Main 2020 application process for the April exam will conclude tomorrow. National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended the last date for JEE Main application from March 6 to March 12, 2020. The deadline for all other steps was also extended. Now, the application form correction process will begin on March 13 and conclude on March 16, 2020.

JEE Main (II) will be held between April 5 and April 7 and between April 9 and April 11. The results will be available by the end of April 2020.

From 2020, JEE Main is being held for three papers instead of just two. NTA introduced a separate paper for entrance to B.Planning instead of a common paper for B.Arch., and B.Planning.

JEE Main exam will be held in computer-based mode for all three papers. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

JEE Main Paper I is for students who wish to take admission to B.E. or B.Tech. programme. It will have three sections, each dealing with one subject - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each section will have 20 MCQs and 5 questions with answer as numerical value.

How To Prepare For JEE Main With Board Exams

JEE Main Paper II will have three sections too - Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test. Mathematics section will have 20 MCQs and 5 numerical value questions. Aptitude Test will have 50 MCQs. There will be 2 questions in the drawing test. Only the Drawing Test part will be held offline.

JEE Main Paper III will have three sections too - Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Test. Mathematics section will have 20 MCQs and 5 numerical value questions. Aptitude Test will have 50 MCQs. There will be 25 Planning-based MCQs.

NTA conducts JEE Main twice a year. The first JEE Main for 2020 was held in January and its results were announced on January 17, 2020.

The NTA scores of students who appeared in January exam and who appear in April exam will be merged for compilation of result and preparation of overall Merit List/ Ranking. In case of candidates who appeared in both the exams, the better of their two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing.

