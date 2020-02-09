How To Prepare For JEE Main With Board Exams

JEE Main (II) exam will begin immediately after the board exams are concluded

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for April JEE Main exam. NTA will hold the JEE Main examination between April 5 and April 11 in computer-based mode. The exams are starting immediately after the board exams. For students, preparing for two exams simultaneously can be a daunting task. However, the syllabus for board exams and entrance exam is not much different and students can stay on top of the game if they plan their preparation strategy well.

We went through our archives and dug up some preparation tips provided by experts for students to prepare for board exams and JEE Main exam simultaneously.

1. Covering the syllabus

With the board exams at hand, it is no longer time to try and cover the entire syllabus. One hurdle for students is that for JEE Main they need to cover topics from both class 11 and class 12. Students should not be intimidated with the vast syllabus and remember that they need to have their fundamentals clear. Just focus on theories and concepts from class 11 which you will need to understand topics taught in class 12. Go through the topics list and revise topics which are common.

2. Prioritize and focus

It is important for students to retain sight of their end goal. You will find some topics easier to cover and others difficult. Make a list of topics and allot revision time for each topic based on your familiarity and ease with a topic and the time available. An advice repeated by experts is not to begin studying a new and unfamiliar topic right before the exam and instead focus on what you have already studied and understand.

3. Practice and more practice

Practice is the key to achieving good marks in any exam. Practice sample questions, examples, mock tests as much as you can. This will boost your confidence over a subject and help get over last minute jitters.

4. Plan for pre-exam days and exam day

It is important for students to have a strategy for revision the day before the exam and for the exam day, even if it's a simple plan. This should be followed for both - board exams and JEE Main exam. Practice your plan with a mock test and see what areas you need to work on.

Click here for more Education News