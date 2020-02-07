NTA Begins Registration For April JEE Main 2020

NTA has begun the online application for April JEE Main 2020 exam

JEE Main 2020 application for April exam has commenced on the official website. Students who wish to appear for the engineering entrance exam can now apply through the official link available on the JEE Main website, 'jeemain.nic.in'.

The application link for students who have already appeared in the JEE Main January 2020 exam is different from the application link provided for students who would appear for JEE Main first time in April this year. Students should keep that in mind while applying for the JEE Main exam.

The registration for JEE Main April exam will conclude on March 7, 2020. The JEE Main admit cards will be available for download from March 16, 2020. April JEE Main exam will be held between April 5 and April 7 and between April 9 and April 11. The results will be available by the end of April 2020.

Students, while applying for JEE Main, also need to keep in mind that now JEE Main exam is held for three papers and not two papers. paper I is for admission to B.E. and B.Tech. programmes, paper II is for admission to B.Arch. programmes, and Paper III is for admission to B.Planning programmes.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE main, which is a screening cum eligibility test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technological institutes in the country.

JEE Main exam is also an eligibility exam for admission to JEE Advanced exam. The top 2,45,000 rank holders in the JEE Main exam become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, an entrance exam for the IITs.

