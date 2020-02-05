IIT-PAL: Video Lectures By IIT Faculty For JEE Main, NEET UG Preparation

IIT-PAL is a series of videos by IIT faculty for JEE Main, NEET UG preparation

While JEE Main (I) 2020 was concluded in January this year. The application process for JEE Main (II) exam will begin from February 7. On the other hand the application process for NEET UG exam is over. JEE Main (II) exam will be held in April in computer-based format and NEET UG exam will be held in May.

With board exams in between, students are walking on a thin line. At such a time, preparation tips and guidance from experts are certainly a relief for students.

To help students prepare for these entrance examinations, National Testing Agency (NTA which is in-charge of conducting these exams and preparing the results, has curated video lectures on different topics.

The lectures have been delivered by none other than expert IIT faculty members.

The video lectures are a part of the IIT-PAL programme which was launched in 2018. The video lecture series is available for 4 subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

The lectures can be beneficial in preparing not just for JEE Main and NEET UG exams but also for JEE Advanced exam which is held for admission to IITs and for upcoming board exams.

Each lesson is approximately one hour long and covers all important sub-sections of a topic in detail.

The IIT-PAL programme is also a useful resource for students who cannot afford any other means of preparation for exams other than textbooks and self-study.

Students can also access mock tests from the NTA website and practice writing the exam.

