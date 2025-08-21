IIT Roorkee Launches Programme To Tackle Deepfakes, AI-Driven Phishing

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has teamed up with AI skilling company Futurense to launch India's first GenAI-powered Cybersecurity Programme to tackle deepfakes, phishing.

The nine-month hybrid programme, beginning on October 18, is designed to address emerging digital threats such as deepfakes, AI-authored phishing attempts, and large language model (LLM) exploits.

According to IIT Roorkee, the programme will equip learners for roles in Security Operations Centres (SOC), cloud security, and LLM risk governance. Participants will gain hands-on experience with over 30 GenAI tools, including LangChain, GPT, SOAR, and SIEM, and will work on four or more real-world projects.

The course offers weekend online classes delivered by IIT Roorkee faculty and industry mentors. Learners will also have the option to participate in an immersion at IIT Roorkee's campus and access Futurense's AI Clinic for applied practice. In addition, the curriculum prepares candidates for the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification.

Emphasising the need for AI-focused security expertise, Dr Gaurav Nayak, Assistant Professor at the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Roorkee, said: "Cybersecurity today is no longer about protecting networks; it's more about defending algorithms, AI systems, and cloud pipelines. This programme is designed to prepare professionals for exactly that."

Highlighting industry readiness, Dr Raghavendra Rohit, Assistant Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Roorkee, added: "As GenAI reshapes every layer of the digital stack, the need for security professionals who can govern, simulate, and secure AI-native systems is critical."

From the industry perspective, Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Futurense, noted:

"AI is already rewriting the rules of cybersecurity. This programme is built to ensure Indian professionals aren't just reacting; they're leading the charge."

Key Highlights and dates

● Classes Start Date: October 18, 2025

● Duration: 9 Months | 126+ Live Hours

● Format: Hybrid (Live Weekend Online + Optional 3-Day IIT Roorkee Immersion)

● Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 2 hours each

● Fee: Rs 1.40 Lakhs + GST (Flexible EMIs available)

● Certificate: From IIT Roorkee (Continuing Education Centre)

● Add-ons: CISSP Workshop, Red Teaming Handbook, Bridge Course Access

Interested individuals are advise to visit the official website for more details about the programme.