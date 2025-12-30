Architecture Aptitude Test 2026 Dates, Syllabus Released By IIT Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the registration and exam dates for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) scheduled for June 4, 2026. Candidates who qualify the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2026 will be eligible to appear for the AAT 2026 exam. The exam is conducted for aspirants who wish to appear for the architecture aptitude test for admission to Bachelor of Architecture (Barch) course at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur and IIT BHU.

AAT is conducted in pen and paper mode for a duration is three hours. The exam is held in English language mode only. The tentative start for the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 for AAT will be held on June 2, 2026. The results for the AAT 2026 will be announced on June 7, 2026 by 5 pm.

Syllabus for AAT 2026

Freehand drawing

This would comprise of simple drawing depicting the total object in its right form and proportion, surface texture, relative location and details of its component parts in appropriate scale. Common domestic or day-to-day life usable objects like furniture, equipment, etc., from memory.

Geometrical drawing

Exercises in geometrical drawing containing lines, angles, triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons, circles, etc. Study of plan (top view), elevation (front or side views) of simple solid objects like prisms, cones, cylinders, cubes, splayed surface holders, etc.

Three-dimensional perception

Understanding and appreciation of three-dimensional forms with building elements, colour, volume and orientation.Visualization through structuring objects in memory.

Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity

Composition exercise with given elements. Context mapping. Creativity check through innovative uncommon test with familiar objects. Sense of colour grouping or application.

Architectural awareness

General interest and awareness of famous architectural creations - both national and international, places and personalities (architects, designers, etc.) in the related domain.