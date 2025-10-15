IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certificate Course In Quantum Computing, Algorithms

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched an Advanced Certificate in Quantum Computing: Algorithms and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning to help professionals upskill for the emerging quantum era. The programme equips participants with knowledge ranging from secure quantum communication to quantum machine learning, reinforced through hands-on projects using Qiskit, PennyLane, and IBM Quantum Systems.

Offered online over 6.5 months through the Continuing Education Centre (CEC), IIT Roorkee's certificate aims to prepare learners for roles in quantum research and development, secure technologies, and AI innovation. Participants will code, simulate, and benchmark advanced quantum algorithms while applying Quantum Machine Learning (QML) to practical, real-world scenarios.

The curriculum integrates quantum computing, secure communication, and AI/ML applications into a single, industry-ready programme. Learners will build and deploy QML projects in sectors including finance, healthcare, optimisation, drug discovery, and image classification, gaining expertise on production-grade platforms and simulating algorithms on IBM's and D-Wave's quantum systems.

The global quantum computing market, valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 4.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.5% (2025-2030). Reports from BCG and McKinsey highlight quantum computing, quantum communication, and quantum sensing as major growth pillars, with significant economic value expected from corporate investments and public-sector support.

Speaking about the launch, professor Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator of CEC, IIT Roorkee, said: "This programme bridges theory and deployment. Participants will code, simulate, and benchmark quantum algorithms, and apply AI/ML methods where quantum advantage emerges. By combining Qiskit, PennyLane, and real hardware access, we prepare engineers and researchers to transform prototypes into production-grade pilots across security, optimisation, finance, and healthcare applications."

Graduates of the programme may pursue careers as Quantum Software Developers, Quantum Machine Learning Engineers, Quantum Algorithm Researchers, Quantum Applications Scientists, Quantum Data Scientists, Security Analysts/Cryptographers, AI Product Developers, or Systems Analysts.

The curriculum includes five modules: Introduction to Quantum Computing and Applications; Quantum Algorithms and Software; Quantum Communications and Networks; Quantum Machine Learning; and Quantum Machine Learning Applications. Participants will gain practical knowledge of quantum communication protocols, including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), teleportation, and quantum cryptography, while working with algorithms such as Shor's, Grover's, and Simon's, and implementing advanced QML models like QSVMs, QNNs, and Quantum GANs.

IIT Roorkee is one of India's premier institutes of national importance, renowned for excellence in higher technological education and research in engineering, applied sciences, and interdisciplinary fields.