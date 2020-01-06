NEET UG 2020 Application Ends Today

NEET UG 2020 application process will end today

NEET UG 2020 registration will conclude today. Students will be allowed to complete the payment process till tomorrow, January 7, 2020. After today, there will be no extension in the NEET application process.

After the application process is over, NTA will allow applicants to make corrections, if required, in their NEET UG application forms. The edit option will be available from January 15 till January 31, 2020.

Apart from the online application facility, NTA has made offline application facility available for students in Kashmir valley, Leh, and Kargil.

"In addition to the above, the Candidate(s) in the Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can also submit the Application Form offline at the Nodal Centres fixed by NTA," says a notice on NEET website.

NEET UG exam is held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in institutes and colleges recognized by MCI. NEET UG, this year onward, has assumed greater significance since it is now the only medical entrance exam conducted for admission to an undergraduate medical or dental programme.

Earlier, AIIMS and JIPMER conducted a separate entrance examination for MBBS and BDS admission. The entrance exam for these institutes has been scraped under the provisions prescribed in the National Medical Commission Act 2019.

"The common national entrance test -- NEET -- applicable to institutes of national importance like AIIMS and JIPMER and common counselling for MBBS, as per the National Medical Commission Act, will come into force from the next academic year (2020).

"This will help set common standards in medical education sector in the country," Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, said announcing the decision in October.

