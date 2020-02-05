JEE Main (April 2020) Registration Begins On February 7

JEE Main will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Registration for the second JEE Main 2020 will begin on February 7. Candidates who are appearing for the 10+2 exam or had cleared the exam in 2018 or 2019 can appear for the second JEE Main, irrespective of whether they had appeared for the January edition of JEE Main or not. For those candidates who would appear for the second time the highest score obtained in both the exams will be considered for the ranking.

The second JEE Main will be held from April 3-9. Last year, in the maiden bi-annual JEE Main, 72% candidates were common candidates in both the editions of the exam.

Online registration for second JEE Main 2020 can be done from February 7 to March 7.

For appearing in the examination there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed class 12th / equivalent examination in 2018, 2019 or appearing in 2020 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE Main.

The result will be announced on April 30. The January exam result was announced within 8 days of the exam for over 11 lakh candidates.

All India Rank

The All India Rank will be announced after the second JEE Main result is declared. Only the All India Rank is used for admissions through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)/ Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to NITs/ IIITs/ CFTIs/ SFIs/ Others.

JEE Advanced

On the basis of the All India Rank, top 224000 candidates will be allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced, which is an entrance exam for IITs. The registration for JEE Advanced will be held in May, after the formalities of second JEE Main is over. The exam will be held on May 17.

