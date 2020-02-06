JEE Main 2020 April Registration Begins Soon. Details Here

JEE Main registration process will be held on the official portal of the exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level competitive examinations conducting agency which works under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD, will kick off the registration process for the JEE Main April edition from February 7, 2020. The registration process will be held on the official portal of the exam, which is being held as a screening test for IIT JEE advanced exam and also as an eligibility test for admissions to various undergraduate engineering courses across the country, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main registration will be held till March 7, 2020, for the examinations scheduled in the first and second week of April.

The NTA released the JEE Main results for the examinations held January recently, that too, in a record time.

The agency had released the NTA scores of the candidates who appeared for the January examinations then and the All India Rank will be compiled and declared after conduct of April JEE Main examination.

Admission to BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning courses in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12thclass examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class or qualifying examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC and ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class or qualifying examination.

All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 will have to appear in the BE, BTech of JEE Main 2020. Based on the performance in the BE, B Tech of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement of JEE Advanced including all categories will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

The candidates who had applied for the January edition may use their application number to fill the application form of April, 2020, if the candidates wish to apply for the same.

