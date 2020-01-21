Delhi Twins Who Topped JEE Main To Take The Test Again

JEE Main 2020: Delhi twins who topped JEE main to take test again

Delhi's topper Nishant Agarwal caught everybody's attention on the day when the JEE Main result was announced on January 17. A day later, Nishant continued to remain in news, but this time, with his twin brother Pranav. Reason? While one of the twins is a topper, the other one has secured 99.93 percentile. Now, both Nishant and Pranav will take JEE Main again in April for improving their scores.

Nishant and Pranav, 17 year-olds, study in New Sainikpuri Public School. They aim to pursue engineering at Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay or Delhi, reported Business Standard.

"It's great to get the perfect score, it's even more great when you can share the same happiness and goals," Nishant said.

His twin brother Pranav said, "Wish to get the same in the advanced exam and the board exams. Yesterday night, we just congratulated each other and got back to studying."

The brothers are currently preparing for the JEE Advanced exam for entry into IITs. The top 2,24,000 rankers of JEE Main are considered eligible to take JEE Advanced.

Nishant is among the nine toppers of JEE Main.

The JEE Main result for January session exam was announced on January 17, eight days after the exam. A total of 8,69,010 candidates had appeared for the exam for BE and BTech courses. A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh males and 2.64 lakh females, and three transgenders had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from January 7-9.

