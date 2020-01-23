JEE Main Result For B Arch, B Planning Papers Released. Direct Link Here

JEE Main result 2020: JEE Main Paper 2 result and JEE Main Paper 3 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main result 2020: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the JEE Main result of B. Arch. and B Planning exams conducted on January 6, 2020 in two shifts across 230 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 1,38,410 for B. Arch. and 59,003 for B Planning candidates were registered in this examination. The JEE Main results for these papers have been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main result has been released in the form of NTA scores. The next edition of JEE Main (April JEE Main) 2020 examination will be conducted in CBT mode between April 5, 2020 and April, 11, 2020.

The JEE Main examinations were conducted at 345 examination centres across the country and abroad. 319 Observers, 213 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators and 2 National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination.

Before this, the NTA released the JEE Main result for the first paper on January 17 for the exams held in the first and second weeks of this month.

Ms. Aarzoo from Haryana and Mr. Hardik Rajpal from Telangana have secured 100 percentile in paper II which is meant for admission to B.Arch. course. Mr. Kanumuri Bheemeswara Vijay Varma from Andhra Pradesh has secured 100 percentile in paper III which is meant for admission to B.Planning courses.

The NTA released the JEE Main result within 8 days of completing the exam, which is a record of sort in the history of competitive examinations. The exam was held from January 6 to 9, in shifts, for more than 11 lakh candidates. Nine candidates scored perfect 100 percentile in the first paper.

