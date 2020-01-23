2 Score Perfect 100 Percentile In Paper II Of January 2020 JEE Main

JEE Main 2020 result: NTA has released result for Paper II and Paper III

Days after National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main result for paper I, the agency has now released the result for Paper II and Paper III. The exam for paper II and paper III was held on January 6.

Ms. Aarzoo from Haryana and Mr. Hardik Rajpal from Telangana have secured 100 percentile in paper II which is meant for admission to B.Arch. course. Mr. Kanumuri Bheemeswara Vijay Varma from Andhra Pradesh has secured 100 percentile in paper III which is meant for admission to B.Planning courses.

For the January 2020 session of JEE Main, which is also the first edition when the exam was held for three instead of two papers, 138410 candidates had registered to appear in paper II and 112679 candidates appeared. For paper III, 59003 candidates registered and 44517 appeared. While one transgender candidate registered for papers II and III each, none appeared for the exam.

Students who appeared for Paper II and/or Paper III exam can check their scores from the official JEE Main website, 'jeemain.nic.in'.

Along with the result, the agency has also released the final answer key for papers II and III.

NTA will hold the second JEE Main exam for 2020 in April. The online application for JEE Main April 2020 will begin on February 7 and conclude on March 7.

The exam will be held April 5 and April 11, 2020.

