JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration Closes On February 25, Check Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 on February 25. Candidates can submit their online applications by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Application forms can be submitted until 9 PM on the last date.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "New Registration" link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter details such as your name, mobile number, and email address

Step 5. Login credentials will be generated after registration

Step 6. Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details

Step 7. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Step 8. Pay the JEE Main application fee and click on "Submit"

Step 9. Download the confirmation page for future reference

JEE Main 2025: Exam Pattern

JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For B.E./B.Tech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognized institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions

Paper 2: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories:

Paper 2A: B.Arch

Paper 2B: B.Planning

Mode of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions in CBT mode

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on result declaration.