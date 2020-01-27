JEE Main April 2020 Application Process From Next Week

JEE Main 2020: NTA will begin application process for April exam next week

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for JEE Main II or April 2020 JEE Main next week. As per the examination calendar released by NTA, the application process for the second JEE Main of the year will begin on February 7, 2020. Students will have a month's window to complete the application process.

The admit cards for April JEE Main will be released on March 16. The examination will be held between April 3 and April 9, 2020. NTA will release the result for JEE Main by April 30, 2020.

This will be the second year of NTA holding JEE Main exam twice a year. The first JEE Main was held this month, i.e. January and NTA has already released the JEE Main result for the January exam. 9 students scored 100 percentile in January JEE Main exam.

Apart from the students who have not appeared for JEE Main yet, students who appeared for January exam are also eligible for April 2020 JEE Main exam.

In case of students who appear for both JEE Main exams, the rank will be decided on the basis of the better score of the two.

The counselling for JEE Main will begin after the result for April 2020 JEE Main exam is announced. The counselling process, however, will not be carried out by NTA. JEE Main counselling and seat allotment process will be conducted online.

Click here for more Education News