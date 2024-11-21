JEE Main 2025 January Session Registration Closes On November 22, Check Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 January session on November 22. Those who have not yet applied must complete their registration on the official website by 9pm tomorrow. The application fee payment window will remain open until 11.50pm on the same day.

Exam Dates and Application Correction

The first session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place between January 22 and 31. Candidates will have the option to make corrections to their application forms during the correction window, which will be open on November 26 and 27.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for JEE Main 2025, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Academic Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 75% marks (or 65% for SC/ST candidates) in Physics, Mathematics, and one additional subject (Chemistry/Biology/Technical Vocational subject).

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 75% marks (or 65% for SC/ST candidates) in Physics, Mathematics, and one additional subject (Chemistry/Biology/Technical Vocational subject). Current Year Students: Students appearing for their Class 12 board exams in 2025 are also eligible to apply.

Students appearing for their Class 12 board exams in 2025 are also eligible to apply. Improvement Attempts: Candidates seeking to improve their scores can register again for the second session in April 2025.

JEE Main 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main Session 1 Registration Link.

Enter the required contact details and personal information.

Complete the registration form and upload the necessary documents, including photographs and signatures.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Note

Candidates don't need to appear in both sessions of JEE Main 2025. Students who register for the January session can later decide whether to participate in the April session based on their performance and requirements.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA.