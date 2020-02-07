JEE Main April 2020 Exam Registration Begins Today

JEE Main 2020: NTA will begin application process for April exam today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence application process for JEE Main (II) exam to be held in April 2020. Since last year, NAT has been holding two, instead of just one, JEE Main exams in one year to provide two opportunities for students to appear in the exam. The first JEE Main was concluded in January. This time around 9 students got perfect 100 percentile score in JEE Main January exam.

As per NTA's exam schedule, the registration for JEE Main April exam will begin today and conclude on March 7, 2020.

The JEE Main admit cards will be available for download from March 16, 2020. April JEE Main exam will be held between April 3 and April 9 and the results will be available by the end of April 2020.

Students who appeared for the JEE Main January 2020 exam can also apply for JEE Main April exam. For all students who appear in both the exams, rank will be assigned on the basis of the better of the two scores.

The pattern and marking scheme for both exams remains the same.

In the January JEE Main 2020 exam more than 9 lakh candidates registered and over 8.6 lakh appeared. The number of candidates in the April exam is expected to be the same.

JEE Main exam is also an eligibility exam for admission to JEE Advanced exam. The top 2,45,000 rank holders in the JEE Main exam become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, an entrance exam for the IITs.

