JEE Main Registration For April Exam Begins. Direct Link Here

JEE Main registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the registration link for conducting the second edition of JEE Main examination. JEE Main registration for the April exams can be done from the official website. The NTA conducts the JEE Main examination for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc. and also as a screening test for JEE Advanced, the IIT entrance test. The JEE Main registration can be done at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA organised JEE Main examination between January 6, 2020 and January 9, 2020 and the result of the same has been declared on January 17, 2020 and January 23, 2020.

"Now, the NTA announces to conduct JEE (Main) April-2020 Examination for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. on 05.04.2020 & 07.04.2020 to 09.04.2020 & 11.04.2020," an NTA announcement regarding JEE Main registration said.

Those Candidates who have already appeared in JEE Main January 2020 examination can appear in JEE Main April 2020 examination for improvement, if they so wish.

The candidates who could not appear in the January JEE Main 2020 examination, may also appear in JEE Main April 2020 examination.

The candidate's best of the two NTA scores will be considered for preparation of merit list or ranking.

As per the eligibility criteria for BArch and BPlanning courses and according to the opinion of subject experts, a few changes in the pattern of the question papers and number of questions for BE or B.Tech, BArch and BPlanning have been approved by the JEE Apex Board (JAB) for the conduct of JEE Main 2020 examination.

The examinations will be held in "Computer Based Test" (CBT) mode only except the questions for Drawing Test of BArch which will be held in "Pen & Paper" offline mode.

