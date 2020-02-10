JEE Main 2020: Important Points About Exam Pattern

JEE Main exam now has three papers instead of two

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for second JEE Main exam of the year. JEE Main (II) will be held between April 5 and April 7 and between April 9 and April 11. The results will be available by the end of April 2020.

The decision to conduct JEE Main exam twice was taken in 2018 and the exam was held twice for the first time in 2019. Both the tines, the exam followed the same pattern and adhered to the same difficulty level.

In 2020, in addition to the two exams, NTA introduced some other vital changes to the structure of the exam. Applicants need to be aware of the changes to not make any mistakes during the application process.

An important change which students need to know is that NTA has increased the number of papers for which JEE Main exam is conducted from 2 to 3.

From 2020 onward, NTA will hold JEE Main exam for an additional paper which is meant for students seeking admission in B.Planning programme. The rationale behind adding a separate paper is to cater to the different skills required for the course. Just like the paper II (for B.Arch. course) which has drawing based questions, paper III will have Planning based questions.

JEE Main: Exam Pattern

There will be three papers. Exam will be held in computer-based mode for all three papers. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

JEE Main Paper I is for students who wish to take admission to B.E. or B.Tech. programme. It will have three sections, each dealing with one subject - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each section will have 20 MCQs and 5 questions with answer as numerical value.

How To Prepare For JEE Main With Board Exams

JEE Main Paper II will have three sections too - Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test. Mathematics section will have 20 MCQs and 5 numerical value questions. Aptitude Test will have 50 MCQs. There will be 2 questions in the drawing test. Only the Drawing Test part will be held offline.

JEE Main Paper III will have three sections too - Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Test. Mathematics section will have 20 MCQs and 5 numerical value questions. Aptitude Test will have 50 MCQs. There will be 25 Planning-based MCQs.

Candidates can choose to appear for one or two or all three papers. For students who select both Paper II and Paper III first two sections will be common and will be given 3.5 hours duration time to complete all four sections.

