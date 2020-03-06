JEE Main Registration Deadline Extended Till March 12

JEE Main registration extended; Apply at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main registration deadline has been extended till March 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified the new deadline for JEE Main registration. Otherwise, the registration window was scheduled to close today at 11.50 pm. With the new schedule, students can apply for the exam till March 12 and the link will remain active till 5 pm on the same day.

Along this change, the agency has also rescheduled the application correction process. As per the agency's rules, candidates will be allowed to change the particulars in their applications paying an additional amount. Earlier the facility was supposed to be available from March 8 to March 12, however now it will open on March 13 and candidates will be able to edit their applications till March 16.

Since, it is a onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be given, the NTA said.

This is the second JEE Main of the year. The exam was notified on February 7. The first JEE Main was held in January.

