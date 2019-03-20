JEE Main April 2019 Admit Card Today

JEE Main 2019 admit cards for April exam will be released today

JEE Main 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing admit cards for the second JEE Main 2019 exam today. The admit cards will be available for download on the official website till the date of the examination. Students are, however, advised to not wait till the last minute and download their admit cards with time to spare. The JEE Main II or JEE Main April 2019 will be held from April 7 to April 12.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be from 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

From this year onward, with NTA at its helm, JEE Main exam is being conducted completely in online/computer-based mode. The JEE Main exam which was conducted in January was also conducted in computer-based mode except for the drawing test in Paper II which is conducted for admission to architecture programmes.

On the day of the examination, candidates should not carry anything except their admit card issued by NTA, and Geometry box if appearing for Paper 2.

The official notification on JEE Main April 2019 says, "Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, and Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, and bits of papers, mobile phone, pager or any other device, except the Admit Card (& Geometry Box for paper-2) inside the Examination Room/Hall."

Meanwhile, the exam for JEE Advanced 2019 has been postponed due to clash with Lok Sabha Election dates. Earlier the exam was scheduled on May 19, but will now be conducted on May 27.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.