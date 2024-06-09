JEE Advanced Result 2024 Released, Ved Lahoti From IIT Delhi Zone Tops With 355 Marks

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL), with a score of 355 out of 360 marks. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate, securing CRL 7 with 332 out of 360 marks.

Those who had appeared in the examination can check their scorecards for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 180,200 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the JEE (Advanced) 2024 exam, held on May 26. Of these, 48,248 candidates qualified, including 7,964 female candidates.

The results include the candidate's marks, the Common Rank List (CRL), and the Category Rank List. The IIT entrance exam was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide, and the answer key was published on June 2. Only the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2024 students were eligible to take the JEE Advanced. This year, the cut-off marks for JEE Advanced increased, with the minimum cut-off for general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 being 93.2 percentile, compared to 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022.

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Criteria For Inclusion In Rank List

The aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates must satisfy both the subject-wise and aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.