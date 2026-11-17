JEE Advanced 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the exam date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027. As per the official announcement, the organising institute will conduct the JEE Advanced exam on May 23, 2027. The exam will determine admission to undergraduate engineering, science, and architecture programmes across the 23 IITs, IISc, and other participating institutes.

Engineering aspirants planning for IIT and IISc must fulfil the eligibility criteria of the exams as prescribed by the exam-conducting body.

JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria Explained

The IITs have prescribed the following eligibility requirements for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam:

1. Performance in JEE Main 2027

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the BE/BTech paper of the JEE Main 2027.

2. Age Limit

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2002. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, that is, these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997.

3. Number of Attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

4. Class 12 Examination

A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

5. Earlier Admission at IITs

A candidate should not have been admitted to an IIT/IISc under any academic programme that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2026, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the programme or accepted an IIT/IISc seat by reporting "online" or at a "reporting centre" in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs/IISc was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT/IISc are also not eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2027.

The exam body noted that all candidates must fulfil all eligibility requirements prescribed by the exam authority.

The JEE exam consists of two compulsory three-hour computer-based papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.