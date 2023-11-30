ISRO Recruitment 2023 Examination For 526 Posts To Be Held On December 10

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Examination: Candidates can obtain the admit card at www.isro.gov.in.

The recruitment examination for the position of Assistant (Rajbhasha) by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to take place on December 10. According to the official announcement, admit cards for the assistant, upper division clerk, junior personal assistant, and stenographer positions will be released in the fourth or fifth week of November. Candidates can obtain the admit card from the official website, www.isro.gov.in.

"The written test for Assistant/Upper Division Clerk is set for December 10, 2023, and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer in the afternoon of the same day. Call letters will be issued during the 4th or 5th week of November 2023," reads the official statement.

The recruitment initiative aims to fill 526 vacancies for assistants, junior personal assistants, upper division clerks, stenographers, and assistants at autonomous institutions under the Department of Space.

ISRO Recruitment Exam 2023: Steps to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Download the admit card.

Keep a printed copy for future reference

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam includes four sections - General English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, and General Knowledge - with each section consisting of 50 questions, each carrying 50 marks. The total duration of the examination is two hours.