Israeli Commandos Intercept Greta Thunberg's Gaza-Bound 'Freedom Flotilla' Ship

The Israeli commandos have intercepted the humanitarian ship carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg, among others, to the Gaza Strip. Rima Hassan, Member of the European Parliament (MEP), also among activists on board the vessel, posted a photo showing people in life jackets sitting with their hands up.

In a series of posts on X, Hassan said the crew of the Freedom Flotilla was arrested by the Israeli army in international waters around 2 am.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the group behind the campaign, said on the Telegram app that the "connection has been lost" on the Madleen-- the vessel en route to Gaza.

The action came hours after the Israeli defence minister, Israel Katz, threatened to “take all necessary measures” to prevent Madleen from reaching Gaza and ordered the Israeli military to stop the ship. Israel said the blockade was necessary to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas militants in Gaza.