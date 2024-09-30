ISRO Invites Applications For Over 100 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh

ISRO Recruitment 2024: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently accepting applications to fill a total of 103 vacancies across various roles. Positions available include Medical Officer (SD), Scientist Engineer (SC), Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician (B), Draftsman (B), and Assistant (Official Language). Interested candidates can submit their applications on ISRO's official website by October 9.

Age Limit And Eligibility:

Medical Officer (SD): 18-35 years

Medical Officer (SC): 18-35 years

Scientist Engineer (SC): 18-30 years

Technical Assistant: 18-35 years

Scientific Assistant: 18-35 years

Technician (B): 18-35 years

Draftsman (B): 18-35 years

Assistant (Official Language): 18-28 years

Age relaxations: SC/ST candidates will get a 5-year relaxation, while OBC candidates 3 years if the posts are reserved for their respective categories.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written test, with a ratio of 1:5 (minimum of 10 candidates per post) called for the interview. The written test will assess both theoretical and practical knowledge.

In case of a tie in the final selection, the following tie-breakers will be used:

Marks in the Written Test

Marks in the essential qualification for the post

Age (older candidates ranked higher)

A skill test will follow the written exam, evaluated on a 100-point scale.

Candidates must score at least 50% (UR) or 40% (reserved posts) to qualify, but these marks will not impact the final selection.

Salary And Benefits:

Selected candidates will earn a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 2,08,700 depending on the role. Outstation candidates attending the Interview/Skill Test will be reimbursed for travel expenses, while no travel allowance will be provided for the written test.

For detailed eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.