2 Girls Kidnapped From Wedding, Gang-Raped By 4 Men In Odisha: Police

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, were allegedly kidnapped from a wedding ceremony and gang-raped by four men in Ganjam district of Odisha earlier this week, police said.

All the accused were trying to escape to Visakhapatnam, when they were arrested, the police added.

According to Brahmapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shravan Vivek, the incident took place on June 3.

In their complaint, the families alleged the minors were attending a wedding ceremony when they were kidnapped by the accused, the SP said. "They alleged their daughters were gang-raped. They were also allegedly assaulted before they were abandoned in a deserted area," he said.

The police said a preliminary probe into the matter revealed the girls were lured by two men, and that one of them was familiar with the accused. The two men were subsequently joined by two others, who then committed the crime.

The girls' families found them in a deserted area. A complaint was filed on June 4 and the girls were sent for a medical examination on June 6.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections and Golanthra police have arrested all the accused. As per the Supreme Court directive, the survivors were produced before the Child Welfare Committee for counselling," Mr Vivek said.

The accused were trying to flee to Visakhapatnam when they were caught, the police said. They were later produced in court.

Police said the accused are from the same village and one of them was earlier in contact with one of the survivors.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)