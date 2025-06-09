"I Was Informed Much Later": Karnataka Chief Minister On Bengaluru Stampede

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the June 4 stampede, blaming police for security failures. He stated the government did not organise the celebration event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Siddaramaiah was informed of the incident nearly two hours after it occurred, which he found distressing.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday distanced himself from the stampede incident outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL win celebrations on June 4, blaming top police officials for the failed security arrangements. According to Mr Siddaramaiah, he was informed about the stampede much later.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the government did not organise the event.

"It was not a government-organised event at the stadium, and I had not been invited. Despite the victims being admitted to the hospital by 3:50 pm, I was informed of the incident only at 5:45 pm. The stampede should never have occurred. It is deeply saddening," Mr Siddaramaiah told the media.

He said that the police department failed to share comprehensive information about security arrangements at the venue beforehand.

"Five police officers have been suspended. The state intelligence chief and my political secretary have been transferred. The government is taking this case very seriously. Appropriate action is being taken. The government is not at fault, but the incident is undoubtedly distressing," the Chief Minister said, adding that they are treating the incident with "utmost seriousness".

Eleven people died and many more were injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium last week, where a large number of people had gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations. Since then, Siddaramaiah has been facing a barrage of criticism, with the BJP and JD(S) members calling for his resignation.

Responding to this, he said, "The government has not taken any wrong steps. Action has been taken against the guilty. So, there is no reason for embarrassment. During the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, many died due to a bridge collapse. Did their Chief Minister resign? Did BJP or JD(S) seek their resignation?"

Mr Siddaramaiah also hit back at the BJP and the JD(S), accusing them of making politically motivated allegations over the stampede incident.

"The BJP is making baseless, politically driven accusations. The government has already taken action against concerned police officials based on preliminary information related to the incident. Furthermore, as per the demand of the BJP and JD(S), a judicial inquiry has also been ordered. A disciplinary action has already been initiated against the police personnel involved," he said.

"The BJP now claims that denying permission for an open bus parade was the home minister's failure, but earlier, they demanded action against the event. This shows the BJP's double standards," he added.

'Conditional permission' at Vidhan Soudha

Siddaramaiah and the other leaders were present outside the Vidhan Soudha near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the day's victory march of fans ended and there, they had met the cricketers.

According to officials, the police force deployed at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru had warned against the idea of holding the RCB's celebrations at the grand stairs of the premises, and also raised concerns over the security challenges that would arise due to a shortage of staff at the state legislature's security wing.

Despite this, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had granted conditional permission, Mr Siddaramaiah said.

"It was the duty of the police to ensure that all conditions were strictly followed. This permission was specific to an event in front of the Vidhana Soudha. However, no untoward incident occurred on the Vidhana Soudha premises. The stampede took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where security arrangements by the police were found lacking. As a result, the concerned officers have been suspended," he said.

A day after the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against RCB, DNA Entertainment and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). According to the state government, DNA Entertainment managed the victory celebrations, while the KSCA organised the event.