"Did Not Organise It, Karnataka Cricket Body Invited Me": Siddaramaiah On RCB Event

Read Time: 1 min
"Did Not Organise It, Karnataka Cricket Body Invited Me": Siddaramaiah On RCB Event
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, facing a barrage of criticism over the stampede in Bengaluru last week, today said he was present in the event only because he was invited and was told that the Governor would also attend the event.

"The secretary and treasurer of KSCA came and invited me to the event. We didn't organise the function, the KSCA did," Mr Siddaramaiah said. 

"They also informed me that the Governor is also coming, I only went there. I don't know anything apart from that I only went there after I was invited, they didn't invite me to the stadium," he added.
 

