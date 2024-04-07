Indian Council of Social Science Research Invites Prposals From Indian Researchers, Check Details

Indian Council of Social Science Research: The deadline for submission is May 31.

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has invited prposals from Indian researchers under "Special call for Collaborative Research Projects on Vision Viksit Bharat 2047".

Researchers can submit their proposals by visting the ICSSR website, with the application form becoming available on April 22. The deadline for submission is May 31.

Applicants must complete the online application and include the research proposal in the specified format, along with necessary documents. Additionally, hard copies of the application and annexures, endorsed by the respective university/college/institute authorities, must be submitted within 10 days after the online submission deadline.

Projects will run for 8 to 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance and relevance.

Compensation and benefits for project staff:

The Project Director has the authority to engage project staff either on a full-time or part-time basis for the duration of the research project.

The monthly remuneration for their employment will be determined by the Project Director within the allocated financial resources and in accordance with ICSSR regulations.

Remuneration, qualifications

Research Associate will receive a monthly salary of Rs 47,000.

Qualifications include a postgraduate degree in a social science discipline (minimum 55% marks), along with NET/MPhil/PhD and 2 years of research experience.

Research Assistant: Monthly salary of Rs. 37,000.

Qualifications require a PhD/MPhil/Postgraduate degree in a social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Field Investigator: Monthly salary of Rs 20,000 (not exceeding 6 months).

Qualifications includes a postgraduate degree in a social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

The research themes and sub-themes include:

Economic Prosperity and Sustainability

A. Natural Resource and Regional Development

Sustainable Agriculture Practices

Strategies for Geographical Indications (GIs) Promotion

Food Security and Nutrition

AI in Agriculture and Rural Development

Agritech Advancements in North-East Livelihood Studies

B. Economic Prosperity

Green and Blue Economy

India's Role in Global Trade and Finance

Global Service Sector Potential

Infrastructure, Logistics, and Industry 4.0

Tourism, Livelihood, and Sustainable Development

Sustainable Livelihood and Rural Transformation

Sustainable Cities and Technology in Manufacturing

Human Resource, Holistic Growth, and Development

A. Inclusive Social Development

Demographic Shifts

Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship

Youth Development and Health Initiatives

Digital Public Infrastructure and Social Security

Sports Infrastructure and Inclusivity

B. Education and Skilling

Implementation of NEP 2020

Employment Generation and Skill Development

Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Cultural Education

Research, Innovation, and Development

Effective Governance

A. Vishwa Mitra Bharat

India in the Global Market

People-to-People Exchange

Innovative Partnership

Strategic Partnership

National Security

India - Middle East Europe Economic Corridor

B. Law and Governance

Bhartiya Model of Inclusive Governance

Constitutional, Legislative and Judicial Reforms

Courts Management

Disaster Management and Sustainable Infrastructure Development

Upscaling Local Self Government

Policing Reforms

Research, Innovation and Development

A. Technology and Innovation

Innovations for Social Development

Access to clean and affordable energy

Digital Transformation and Building Resilient Eco-Systems

Solar Mission

Cyber Security

Waste to Wealth

Empowering Startups Ecosystem

B. Indigenous Technology Innovation and Development