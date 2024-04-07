Indian Council of Social Science Research Invites Prposals From Indian Researchers, Check Details

Indian Council of Social Science Research: The deadline for submission is May 31.
The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has invited prposals from Indian researchers under "Special call for Collaborative Research Projects on Vision Viksit Bharat 2047".
Researchers can submit their proposals by visting the ICSSR website, with the application form becoming available on April 22. The deadline for submission is May 31.
Applicants must complete the online application and include the research proposal in the specified format, along with necessary documents. Additionally, hard copies of the application and annexures, endorsed by the respective university/college/institute authorities, must be submitted within 10 days after the online submission deadline.
Projects will run for 8 to 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance and relevance.
Compensation and benefits for project staff:
The Project Director has the authority to engage project staff either on a full-time or part-time basis for the duration of the research project.
The monthly remuneration for their employment will be determined by the Project Director within the allocated financial resources and in accordance with ICSSR regulations.
Remuneration, qualifications
- Research Associate will receive a monthly salary of Rs 47,000.
- Qualifications include a postgraduate degree in a social science discipline (minimum 55% marks), along with NET/MPhil/PhD and 2 years of research experience.
- Research Assistant: Monthly salary of Rs. 37,000.
- Qualifications require a PhD/MPhil/Postgraduate degree in a social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Field Investigator: Monthly salary of Rs 20,000 (not exceeding 6 months).
- Qualifications includes a postgraduate degree in a social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.
The research themes and sub-themes include:
Economic Prosperity and Sustainability
A. Natural Resource and Regional Development
- Sustainable Agriculture Practices
- Strategies for Geographical Indications (GIs) Promotion
- Food Security and Nutrition
- AI in Agriculture and Rural Development
- Agritech Advancements in North-East Livelihood Studies
B. Economic Prosperity
- Green and Blue Economy
- India's Role in Global Trade and Finance
- Global Service Sector Potential
- Infrastructure, Logistics, and Industry 4.0
- Tourism, Livelihood, and Sustainable Development
- Sustainable Livelihood and Rural Transformation
- Sustainable Cities and Technology in Manufacturing
Human Resource, Holistic Growth, and Development
A. Inclusive Social Development
- Demographic Shifts
- Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship
- Youth Development and Health Initiatives
- Digital Public Infrastructure and Social Security
- Sports Infrastructure and Inclusivity
B. Education and Skilling
- Implementation of NEP 2020
- Employment Generation and Skill Development
- Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Cultural Education
- Research, Innovation, and Development
Effective Governance
A. Vishwa Mitra Bharat
- India in the Global Market
- People-to-People Exchange
- Innovative Partnership
- Strategic Partnership
- National Security
- India - Middle East Europe Economic Corridor
B. Law and Governance
- Bhartiya Model of Inclusive Governance
- Constitutional, Legislative and Judicial Reforms
- Courts Management
- Disaster Management and Sustainable Infrastructure Development
- Upscaling Local Self Government
- Policing Reforms
Research, Innovation and Development
A. Technology and Innovation
- Innovations for Social Development
- Access to clean and affordable energy
- Digital Transformation and Building Resilient Eco-Systems
- Solar Mission
- Cyber Security
- Waste to Wealth
- Empowering Startups Ecosystem
B. Indigenous Technology Innovation and Development
- Indian Science and Technology
- Indigenous Medicine
- Indigenous Innovation