India To Offer 1,000 Fellowships To ASEAN Students At IITs

The admission portal for this programme is being executed by lIT Delhi.

In a major step to boost relations with ASEAN countries and increase people-to-people ties, the Government has decided to offer 1,000 PhD fellowships to ASEAN students at liTs in India.

The programme will be launched on Monday jointly by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Head of missions of ASEAN countries, senior officials of ministries of External Affairs and Human Resource Development, Directors of all 23 liTs, Chairman of UGC and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog would attend the event.

The admission portal for this programme is being executed by lIT Delhi.

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises of Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.