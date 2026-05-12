India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download PDF

The India Post has officially released the India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 on 11 May 2026 on its official website. Candidates who applied for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment can now check their selection status online through the state-wise PDF merit list.

A total of 6,690 candidates have been provisionally selected in this round across different postal circles. Candidates shortlisted in the 3rd merit list will now move to the document verification and medical exam stages.

Direct Link to Access Merit List

How to Download India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 PDF?

Visit the official website of India Post GDS, indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.

Click on the "Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-1, January, 2026" link available on the homepage.

Select postal circle or state.

Download the PDF merit list.

Open the file and search the registration number.

If your number appears, you are shortlisted for document verification and medical examination.

GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Zone-Wise Selected Candidates

The following are the numbers of selected candidates in each state:

Maharashtra: 1,075

Uttar Pradesh: 809

Bihar: 761

Madhya Pradesh: 543

North East: 534

Gujarat: 459

Chhattisgarh: 454

Andhra Pradesh: 342

What Happens After India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026?

Candidates shortlisted in the India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 will now be called for document verification. They must carry original educational certificates, identity proof, category certificates, and other required documents during the verification process.

After successful document verification, candidates will also undergo a medical examination. The final appointment will be confirmed only after both stages are completed successfully.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for 28,636 vacancies of Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). The selection process is based on Class 10 marks, and no written examination has been conducted.