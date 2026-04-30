India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026: Check When And How To Download Result PDF

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List PDF Live: The India Post Department is expected to release the GDS 3rd Merit List for more than 28,000 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies shortly. So far, two selection lists have already been published, and about 39,765 candidates have been shortlisted in total.

The second merit list was issued on April 10, 2026, and the document verification process for it concluded on April 27, 2026. Candidates who were not selected in the first two lists are now awaiting the third merit list.

Based on previous recruitment cycles, India Post typically publishes the next merit list within 10-12 days after completing document verification of the earlier list. Since verification for the second list ended on April 27, 2026, the *third merit list is likely to be released around May 2, 2026. However, the exact date will be confirmed only through the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check updates, and the direct download link for the GDS 3rd Merit List PDF will be shared once it is officially released.

How to download India Post GDS 3rd Merit List PDF

Follow these steps to check and download the merit list:

1. Go to the official India Post GDS website: indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

2. Click on the "Selection List" section

3. Choose your respective state or postal circle applied for under the GDS recruitment

4. Open and download the merit list PDF

5. Search your name or roll number in the downloaded PDF to check your result