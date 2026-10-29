IIT Patna Invites Applications For MBA In Finance For Working Professionals, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) has invited applications from graduates and working professionals for its Executive MBA in Finance programme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the institute's official portal. The two-year executive programme is designed for working professionals seeking to advance their careers in finance and strengthen their leadership skills without taking a career break.

The curriculum covers core subjects such as corporate finance, investment analysis, risk management, and financial markets, along with strategic management, leadership, and business ethics. IIT Patna faculty members and industry experts will deliver the programme.

IIT Patna Executive MBA In Finance: Course Fee

The programme fee is Rs 87,500 per semester.

IIT Patna Executive MBA In Finance: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline.

Candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA or CPI in their undergraduate degree. The minimum requirement is relaxed to 45 per cent or an equivalent CGPA or CPI for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

The programme is intended for working professionals with at least two years of work experience.

The institute also provides an academic eligibility relaxation of 2.5 percentage points in marks or 0.5 in CGPA or CPI for each additional year of work experience. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories are eligible for the specified relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks.

IIT Patna Executive MBA In Finance: Programme Highlights

The programme combines online instruction with campus-based learning opportunities at IIT Patna. Participants can interact with faculty members, industry experts, and peers from diverse professional backgrounds, providing opportunities for networking and professional development.

About The Executive MBA In Finance

The Executive MBA in Finance is designed to help experienced professionals develop expertise in financial management, investment analysis, risk management, and business strategy. The programme combines core management subjects with specialised finance modules to build skills relevant to leadership roles.