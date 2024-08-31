How IIT Patna Helps High Achievers, Financially Needy Students Thrive

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) offers a range of scholarships annually to support deserving and meritorious students. These scholarships include college fee concessions and direct benefit transfers to students' bank accounts. The institute provides central and state scheme scholarships, UGC scheme scholarships, institute-specific awards, and academic excellence awards.

Scholarship Categories And Eligibility

Central Scheme Scholarships:

SC Students' Education Scheme (Undergraduate) - Funded by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

Objective: The scheme is designed to recognise and promote high-quality education for SC students by providing comprehensive financial support. It covers expenses for SC students pursuing studies beyond the 12th grade.

Eligibility:

SC students with a total annual family income up to Rs 6 lakh, who have secured admission in a full-time course at any of the designated institutions, are eligible.

Eligibility is based on the general selection criteria set by the institution.

Only up to two siblings from the same family can benefit from the scheme. The student must provide an affidavit to confirm they are not the third sibling receiving the benefit.

The scholarship will be discontinued if the student fails to pass any required examination, whether final, terminal, or semester-based.

Number of scholarships allocated to IIT Patna: 12

Duration: The scholarship is valid for the entire academic year or course, contingent on satisfactory academic performance.

Scholarship Coverage:

Full tuition fee and non-refundable charges.

Monthly living expenses of Rs 2,220 per student.

Books and stationery allowance of Rs 3,000 per annum per student.

One-time assistance for purchasing a computer or laptop with accessories (including UPS and printer), up to Rs 45,000 per student.

Application Process: Applications must be submitted online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at www.scholarships.gov.in.

Payment Mode:

Tuition fees and non-refundable charges will be paid directly to the institution by the Central Government via Direct Benefit Transfer.

Living expenses, books, stationery, and the computer/laptop with accessories will be paid directly to the student by the Central Government through Direct Benefit Transfer.

UGC Scheme Scholarship:

ISHAN UDAY Scholarship: This scholarship aims to enhance higher education opportunities and support professional studies for undergraduate students from the northeastern region.

Institute Scheme Scholarships:

Merit-Cum-Means Scholarships: Awarded to meritorious and financially needy UG students and those in the 2-year MSc programme.

Academic Excellence Awards And Donor Scholarships:

Shri Kedar Nath Das Memorial Award: Given to the top fourth-year UG student in the CSE department, recognised for exceptional all-around performance, organizational skills, and leadership. Nominations are made by the CSE department.

Shri Jagdish Nath Tripathi Memorial Scholarship: Awarded to the top first-year UG student in the Civil and Environmental Engineering department, admitted through JEE, with a CPI of 8.00 or above in the second semester.