IIT Patna Opens Applications For PhD Programme Spring 2025 Session, Check Details

IIT Patna has opened applications for its PhD programme for the Spring 2025 session, set to begin in January. Prospective researchers can apply across a range of fields by November 20, 2024. The departments offering PhD admissions include Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Humanities & Social Sciences.

PhD Admission Categories

The institute offers multiple admission categories to accommodate varying academic and professional backgrounds:

Regular and Full-Time

Institute Fellow: Full-time scholars eligible for financial support through an assistantship. Candidates need a qualifying degree (BE/BTech/BS/MSc/MA/MBA/MCA) with a valid GATE score or NET qualification. GATE requirements are waived for CFTI graduates with a CGPA above 8.0.

Research Fellows (JRF/SRF): Applicants with external fellowships from recognised government agencies are encouraged to apply.

Project Staff

Eligible individuals working on IIT Patna's sponsored projects can pursue a full-time PhD. Project duration should cover at least two years post-admission.

Sponsored (Full-Time)

Applicants sponsored by reputable organisations with a minimum of two years of experience can apply. These candidates must submit an NOC from their employer.

Employed and Part-Time

Working professionals, including IIT Patna staff, may apply for part-time PhD admission. A minimum two-year tenure with their current employer and an NOC are required.

Eligibility and Financial Support

Candidates for the PhD program must meet specific academic criteria based on their discipline. For instance, candidates with a Master's degree require a minimum of 6.5 CPI or 60% marks. Selected students may receive a monthly assistantship of Rs 37,000 for the first two years, increasing to Rs 42,000 subsequently, as per MoE norms.

Key Dates

Application Deadline: November 20, 2024

Issuance of call Letters: November 25, 2024

Exam: December 5-12, 2024

Result Announcement: December 16, 2024 (tentative)

Offer Letters Issued: December 23, 2024 (tentative)

Joint PhD Program With Lincoln University College Malaysia

IIT Patna also offers a joint PhD program with Lincoln University College, Malaysia, allowing students to benefit from a hybrid learning format and immersion programs at both campuses. Qualified candidates with an undergraduate (BTech/BE/BS) or postgraduate degree (MTech/ME/MS/MSc/MCA/MBA) are encouraged to apply.

For detailed application procedures and programme requirements, visit IIT Patna's official portal.