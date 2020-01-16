IIT Madras' Summer Fellowship Programme For Non-IITians

IIT Madras Summer Fellowship Programme: Students from all IITs are ineligible to apply.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applications from students across the country for 'Summer Fellowship Programme - 2020,' which is open to students outside the IITs. The IITM - Summer Fellowship Programme is for a duration of two months and offers a stipend of Rs. 6,000 for the Fellowship duration.

The Fellowship is designed to enhance awareness and interest in high-quality academic research among young Engineering, Management, Sciences and Humanities students through a goal-oriented summer mini-project undertaken at IIT Madras.

The Last date for online submission of application is February 29, 2020.

"This is a golden opportunity for students aspiring for a career in research," Prof. V Jagadeesh Kumar, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said while speaking about the opportunities offered by this Fellowship.

Eligibility

Candidates pursuing third year of B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering) or third or fourth year of Integrated M.E./M.Tech. programme, first year of ME/M.Tech/M.Sc./M.A, MBA with an outstanding academic background in terms of high ranks in university examinations are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must highlight their academic performance and achievement including papers presented at seminars, projects executed, design contests participated, score/rank in Mathematics Olympiad and any other awards/distinctions obtained.

The programme duration will be from 20th May 2020 to 19th July 2020. (Schedule may be flexible to suit student's convenience)

The following departments of IIT Madras are open under this Fellowship:

Aerospace Engineering, Applied Mechanics, Bio Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Engineering Design, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Ocean Engineering (all engineering departments), Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Humanities & Social Sciences and Management Studies.

Students must submit a letter from their respective Institutions certifying that they were a bonafide student. It should have been issued by the Head of Institution.

