IIT Madras Pravartak Launches Executive Program In Generative AI And Agentic AI Tools For Business

IIT Madras Pravartak in collaboration with Emeritus has launched an executive programme in Generative AI and Agentic AI Tools for Business. The four-month course is designed to equip business professionals with practical and application-oriented AI capabilities without requiring prior technical or programming expertise.

According to a press statement issued by the institute, the programme focuses on enabling professionals to apply Generative AI and Agentic AI directly to business workflows. It is designed for business executives, managers, consultants, entrepreneurs and functional leaders. The course is relevant for those working in strategy, operations, marketing, finance, HR, consulting and product management who are seeking to integrate AI into real-world business contexts using no-code and low-code tools.

The programme includes more than 20 hands-on projects and over 25 business-focused use cases, allowing participants to apply their learning progressively throughout the course.

The online course will commence on March 30, 2026. Graduates and minimum diploma holders with at least five years of work experience are eligible to apply.