Google Introduces Experimental AI Tool That Transforms Textbooks Into Interactive Lessons

Google AI For Learning: Google has launched a new generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) model that can transform traditional textbooks into engaging, visual and interactive lessons. The AI model, "Learn Your Way," uses an individual's grade level and interests (such as food, sports and technology) to provide a personalised learning experience along with feedback for improvement. The tool is currently a research experiment with limited access and users can try it on the official website.

Students and educators can choose to learn or teach using immersive texts, slides, narrations, audio lessons and mind maps. Users can also take quizzes during each lesson.

How Does It Work?

Users upload a document in Portable Document Format (PDF) format, select their grade and interests, and then click on "Personalise."

The personalised lessons are generated instantly, and users can easily switch between text, audio, slides, and other formats.

While the tool is currently a research experiment and not yet available for personal use, users can explore several pre-created immersive lessons on subjects such as history, sociology, and biology, customised by grade and interests. These include:

An Overview of Economic Systems

Early Human Evolution and Migration

Disruption in the Immune System

Atoms and Molecules

Carbons

Introduction to Data Structures and Algorithms

The Ancient Roman Economy

Why Learn Your Way Matters

The platform is based on learning science principles such as dual coding theory, which suggests that students understand and retain information better when it is presented in multiple formats.

Early studies by Google Research showed that students using Learn Your Way scored significantly higher on long-term recall tests compared to those using standard digital readers.

The goal is to make learning more engaging and effective by giving students agency and choice in how they study, rather than simply providing more information.

Better Learning, Retention

Google conducted a randomised controlled study involving 60 students aged between 15 and 18 years with similar reading levels. Students were asked to learn about adolescent brain development within 40 minutes using a traditional textbook and Learn Your Way resources.

After 4-5 days, a test was conducted. The Learn Your Way group scored, on average, 9 per cent higher in the immediate assessment after the study session and 11 per cent higher in the retention assessment conducted 3-5 days later, with scores of 78 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.