IIT Madras Alumni Donates Rs 1 Crore For Robotics Laboratory

IIT Madras alumni donates Rs 1 Crore for Robotics research and training laboratory

An IIT Madras alumni has donated Rs 1 crore to establish a state-of-the-art 'Robotics Research and Teaching Laboratory' in the Department of Engineering Design. The laboratory will provide hands-on learning experience for students and will enable teaching and research in robotics field. The major facilities being planned for this laboratory are Serial Manipulators for collaborative manipulation (cobots), aerial robots, underwater robots, medical robots and haptic systems, robot calibration system, etc.

Speaking about this upcoming research facility in the institute Professor T. Asokan, Head, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras said, 'we thank the donor immensely for this support and we are confident that the research and teaching facility in robotics will make a large impact in the long run and the students and the faculty will be hugely benefited.'

Alumni have made a big difference to several of our research and teaching initiatives at IIT Madras. This interdisciplinary lab on robotics will help train several generations of students for our emerging high tech workforce, said Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Relations), IIT Madras.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had started an interdisciplinary dual degree program in Robotics in 2017, which is open for all students from various departments across the institutes. The objective of the program is to nurture and develop the next-generation professionals in the area of robotics who can contribute in the design, development, and implementation of robotic systems in the industry and help the industry to improve their productivity, leading to the overall economic growth of the country.

