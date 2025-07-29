'Cannibal' Robot That Can Grow, Heal By Consuming Other Bots Developed

In what appears to be a scene straight out of a dystopian sci-fi movie, scientists at Columbia University in New York have developed a robot capable of growing and healing by consuming other robots. Researchers say the development marks a big step in the creation of self-sustaining machines that can lead to an entirely new dimension of autonomy for artificial intelligence.

"It is possible to form machines that can grow physically and become more capable within their lifetime by consuming and recycling material from their immediate surroundings and other machines," the study published in the journal Science Advances highlighted.

The so-called cannibal robot works through a process called "robot metabolism", allowing it to self-assemble and increase its performance by adding new bits, or discarded old parts that have run out of battery or no longer serve a function.

The researchers showed how Truss Links -- a robotic magnet stick inspired by the Geomag toy, self-assembled into two-dimensional shapes, which could later morph into three-dimensional robots. These robots then further improved themselves by integrating new parts, effectively "growing" into more capable machines.

"Truss Links can be used to build modular robots. Modular robot systems comprise multiple parts called modules, links, or cells that can self-assemble or be assembled to achieve an objective. The Truss Link is the basic building block of our modular robot system,"

Though the development of self-sustaining robots is still in a nascent stage, the researchers say the creation of Truss Links is a step toward a future where robots can adapt and improvise "instead of being purpose-built with the vain hope of anticipating all use cases".

"True autonomy means robots must not only think for themselves but also physically sustain themselves," Philippe Martin Wyder, lead author and researcher, said in a statement.

"Just as biological life absorbs and integrates resources, these robots grow, adapt, and repair using materials from their environment or from other robots."

'What can go wrong'

Reacting to the news of self-sustaining robots that might become the norm in the future, social media users were divided on their use case.

"Why we need this? What is the purpose of that in our world?" wrote one user while another added: "Oh lovely, real life replicators! What can go wrong?"

A third commented: "Science fiction was a warning, not an instruction manual."