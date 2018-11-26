IIT Madras Placement 2018: 326 Firms Register For Phase I Beginning On December 1

34 % of the recruiters are from Core Engineering / Research and Development sector

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set for this year's placement season, scheduled to begin on December 1, 2018. Till today, as many as 326 companies have registered for more than 490 job profiles for Phase I, compared to about 270 companies in the whole of last year for the same period. The first phase of IIM Madras campus recruitment for 2018-19 will be held between December 1 and December 8, 2018 with a break of one day (December 5, 2018).

An IIT Madras statement said about 34 percent of the recruiters are from Core Engineering / Research and Development sector, 21 percent from Finance / Analytics / Consulting sectors, and 32 percent from the IT sector with the rest from other sectors.

During the placement season, the Institute will host more than 50 start-ups this year.

IIT Madras To Set Up Joint Research Centre With Japanese Manufacturing Firms

With 130 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year (2018-19), the institute recorded a 20 percent increase in PPOs, which comes from internships.

Speaking about this year's Placement Season, Prof Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, "The number of recruiters coming to campus has seen an upswing this year, which is clearly an indicator of the growing perception about the quality of students coming from IIT Madras, in addition to our consistently top rank in NIRF."

More than 1,300 students have registered for placements across different study streams and departments this year.

The number is expected to increase as more Research Scholars become eligible (this happens as and when they achieve a specific target in their research programme).

About 30 students have opted for deferred placements as they are either pursuing Start-up ventures or planning to apply for higher studies.

Prominent first-time companies this year include Bain & Company, Nomura, Ather Energy, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Electronic Health Pill Innovation For Cardiac Care Wins 'Accenture Innovation Challenge' 2018

Traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BCG, Intel, Citibank, Qualcomm, Bajaj, General Electric are coming to IIT Madras for recruitment this year as well. As many as 23 companies have advertised international profiles, most of which are for positions in Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan, along with the U.S. as well.

An interesting trend in this academic year (2018-19) is the increased number of profiles for data analytics, which reflects the current industry.

There are around 59 analytics/data science job profiles as of now compared to around 48 in the whole of last year.

Similar to last year, IIT Madras will not have the 'Graveyard Slot,' which begins the early hours of Day One (December 1), usually from 12 midnight to 6 am.

Click here for more Education News