IIT Madras To Set Up Joint Research Centre With Japanese Manufacturing Firms

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is going to establish a Joint Research Cell with leading Japanese Manufacturing Firms. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today (November 14, 2018) with alfaTKG Co. Ltd., and OKABE Manufacturing Co. Ltd. for collaborating in core areas of manufacturing sector including Research and Development (R&D).

The MoU will pave way for the cooperation between alfaTKG, IIT Madras and OKABE Co. Ltd. on areas related to joint research, sponsorship programs, usages of facilities of alfaTKG, OKABE and IIT Madras by each other, exchange of employees between them, said a statement from the technological institute.

"This collaboration can also pave way for our students to intern in the partner firms in Japan. IIT Madras has incubated startups that are doing amazing work based in IoT and AI that surpass even the big corporates in their technological innovation," said Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.

As part of the initiative alfaTKG Co. Ltd., a pioneer in providing IoT-based solutions for knowledge driven paperless manufacturing technology in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Japan and other Asian Countries, will be introducing 'Genius Artificial Intelligence Assistance' (GAIA) for efficient manufacturing, machinery utility and health monitoring.

Prof Ramamurthi, Mr. Toshio Takagi, President and CEO, alfaTKG, and Mr. Hiroaki Okabe, President and CEO, OKABE Manufacturing Co. Ltd., signed the MoU in the presence of Prof Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, Dr. Periasamy Thanapandi, President and CEO, alfaTKG Integrated Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Addressing the event, Mr. Toshio Takagi, President and CEO, alfaTKG, Japan, said, "This is collaboration so important to the SMEs sector, which also uses a lot of Robots and IoT-based solutions. We have to provide the new solutions to the market."

