Electronic Health Pill Innovation For Cardiac Care Wins 'Accenture Innovation Challenge' 2018

The Accenture Innovation Challenge 2018 was open to students pursuing UG and PG programs.

Accenture has announced the winners of the Accenture Innovation Challenge 2018, a competition in India that aims to inspire students to apply their technology talent and creativity to develop innovative ideas that can create social and business impact, last week. The grand prize was awarded to the team from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology (Sir MVIT), Bengaluru for their solution 'Aayush', a cost-effective ingestible battery-less electronic health pill that can continuously record health metrics to predict and prevent heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

The award winning solution features a built-in artificial intelligence-enabled virtual assistant, which monitors data for abnormal variations in the parameters, and analyzes and predicts a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest 9 - 11 minutes prior to it taking place. In cases of an emergency, according to a statement from Accenture, the solution uses GPS location to alert the nearest hospital and the person's family or caretaker group about the need for immediate medical care.

Other winners in the competition included teams from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras; Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru; IIT-Kharagpur; Manav Rachna International Institute for Research and Studies, Faridabad; and Delhi Technological University, New Delhi.

The winners were announced at the competition's grand finale held recently in Bengaluru, which featured 16 finalists, all of them from the engineering discipline.

The Accenture Innovation Challenge 2018 was open to students pursuing under-graduate and post-graduate programs.

Students were encouraged to develop ingenious technology solutions using advanced technologies such as advanced analytics, automation, artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cybersecurity, immersive reality and internet of things, among others, said the statement.

Mohan Sekhar, senior managing director and lead for Accenture's Advanced Technology Centers in India said the Accenture Innovation Challenge this year has seen a record participation - over 13,000 entries involving over 30,000 students across 1,000+ colleges in India.

"Technology innovation is driving disruption in many industries, and it is exciting to see how students have applied advanced technologies to develop innovative ideas in diverse areas such as medical care, trauma care, dairy farming, energy management, music, railroad management, personal data privacy, fraud management, eco construction, and so on", Mr Sekhar said.

"The innovative and creative abilities these students have exhibited are commendable and we heartily congratulate all the winners and participants," he added.

Click here for more Education News